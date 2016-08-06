OF Kevin Pillar, who was in a 4-for-25 skid with eight strikeouts, was not in the lineup Friday night.

2B Devon Travis finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run Thursday at Houston, marking his fifth three-hit game of the season and eighth of his career. His eight three-hit games in his first 116 career games are tied for third in franchise history. Travis has eight multi-hit games in his last 16 starts and is batting .344 (22-for-64) during that span.

DH Edwin Encarnacion slugged his 30th home run of the season in the ninth inning off Astros RHP James Hoyt. He now has 30-plus home runs in each of the past five seasons, joining Carlos Delgado (eight) as the only players in franchise history to have of streak at least that long. Encarnacion is second in the majors in homers behind Orioles RF Mark Trumbo (31).

C Russell Martin, who singled in the fifth inning Thursday at Houston, has reached base safely in each of his past 22 starts. Martin is batting .306 (26-for-85) with a .427 on-base percentage during that span. He is one game shy of matching his career-long streak as a starter set May 4-30, 2010, with the Dodgers.

LHP J.A. Happ pitched six innings of one-run ball Thursday at Houston to earn his 15th victory, extending his single-season career high. He has won each of his past nine decisions, also a career high. Only teammate Aaron Sanchez (10) owns a longer streak in the majors. Happ lowered his ERA to 3.08, his lowest in a season with at least 100 innings pitched since 2009 with the Phillies (2.93).