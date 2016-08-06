OF Kevin Pillar, who was in a 4-for-25 skid with eight strikeouts, was not in the lineup Friday night.

CF Kevin Pillar has been slumping and was not in the lineup Friday. Manager John Gibbons said it was just a day off for Pillar, who was 2-for-21 in his previous five games. Pillar was used as a defensive replacement in the ninth.

RHP Roberto Osuna, who pitched Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, was unavailable Friday. Osuna has a team-leading 24 saves in 26 opportunities.

2B Devon Travis had his first multi-home run game Friday and hit his third career leadoff home. Of his 17 career home runs, 10 have either tied the game or put the Blue Jays ahead. "A two-homer game in the big leagues," Travis said. "That is definitely something you dream about as a kid. It is a special day. Wake up tomorrow and it's a new day."

RHP Aaron Sanchez, who has already thrown a career high 139 1/3 innings, will be part of a six-man rotation moving forward as the Blue Jays want to give him more rest to keep him fresh. Sanchez did not exceed 98 pitches in any of his five July starts.

LHP Francisco Liriano walked only two Royals in his Blue Jays debut Friday. He had average 5.5 walks per nine innings in 21 starts with the Pirates. He leads the majors with 71 walks.