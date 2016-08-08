RHP Marcus Stroman suffered his first loss since June 26 on Sunday, snapping his six-game starting streak without a defeat. He is 4-5 with a 5.61 ERA and opponents are hitting .297 against him in his past 15 starts. Eight of his 15 outs were on ground balls on Sunday in the 7-1 loss to the Royals. He entered with the highest ground-ball ratio in the majors at 60.2 percent. "My sinker's where it needs to be," Stroman said. "It is just a matter of mixing my other pitches in certain counts, but I'm happy with my fastball and getting it down in the zone."

2B Devon Travis opened Sunday's game by striking out after leading off the previous two games with home runs. He singled in the seventh inning for his only hit. He has 14 multi-hit games this season.

1B Edwin Encarnacion went 1-for-10 with no RBIs in the three-game series against the Royals. He entered Sunday tied for second in the majors with 30 home runs and remains two shy of 300 for his career.

RHP R.A. Dickey, who starts Monday against the Rays, has allowed 133 hits and walked 49 in 138 1/3 innings. He has yielded 26 home runs, which is tied with three others for the American League lead. Dickey's 12 losses rank second to Tampa Bay RHP Chris Archer, who has 16.