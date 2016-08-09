OF Darrell Ceciliani was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Monday to take the place of CF Kevin Pillar (sprained left thumb) who was put on the 15-day disabled on Monday. Ceciliani started in left field on Monday and was 0-for-3 in the 7-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. . Ceciliani is batting .268/.331/.444 in 71 games with Buffalo after starting the season on the disabled list. He has nine homers and 32 RBIs with the Bisons. He is 0-for-6 in three games with Toronto.

CF Kevin Pillar (sprained left thumb) was put on the 15-day disabled list Monday and OF Darrell Ceciliani was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Pillar jammed his thumb, tearing a ligament in the process, while sliding into second base during the game Saturday in Kansas City and did not play Sunday. He is not expected to be out of action for an extended period. OF Melvin Upton Jr., started in center field on Monday in the 7-5 win over his former team the Tampa Bay Rays. Pillar is batting .261/.292/.385 in 109 games. He has seven homers, 45 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 15 attempts.He has become known for his spectacular, diving catches.

2B Devon Travis had the first four-hit game of his major-league career. Including the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, Monday in the 7-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He is one a 12-for-22 roll with one double, one triple and three home runs. He has 11 multi-hit games in his past 20 starts.

OF Melvin Upton Jr. figures to get most of the playing time in center field after CF Kevin Pillar (sprained left thumb) was put on the disabled list on Monday. Upton started the game Monday in center field against his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays. The Blue Jays acquired him in a trade with the San Diego Padres on July 26. He has struggled since joining the Blue Jays. After going 1-for-4 Monday in the 7-5 win, he is batting .139 (5-for-36) with one walk and 16 strikeouts in 12 games.

RHP Marco Estrada will make his 20th start of the season Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of a three-game series. With Toronto going to a six-man rotation for now, he will be starting on five days' rest. He held the Houston Astros to four hits and one run in seven innings with no walks and seven strikeouts in a 3-1 win. It was his second straight win. He is 2-3 with a 4.01 ERA on five days' rest and is 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA on four days' rest. He is 3-3 with a 2.68 ERA in 10 starts at Rogers Centre and 1-1 with a 0.86 in seven career games, including three starts against the Tampa Bay Rays.