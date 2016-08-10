RHP Danny Barnes allowed two hits, two walks and two runs in one inning Tuesday in the Blue Jays' 9-2 loss to the Rays in his second major league appearance. After the game, he was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo with a corresponding move to be made, likely for a fresh arm in the bullpen. It was more of a move to obtain some immediate relief help. "He deserves to be up here," manager John Gibbons said.

2B Devon Travis extended his hitting streak to six games Tuesday when he hit an RBI single in the fifth inning. He is batting .538 (14-for-26) during the six games with a double, a triple and three home runs. He has 11 multi-hit games in his past 21 games (32-for-86, .372).

LHP J.A. Happ will go for his 10th consecutive winning decision when he starts Wednesday against the Rays at Rogers Centre. Happ has not lost since June 6 at Detroit. In 10 starts since, he is 9-0 with a 2.49 ERA. He won for the 15th time Thursday when he held the Astros to six hits, one walk and one run over six innings in a 4-1 victory at Houston. Happ will be pitching on five days' rest. In five previous starts this season with five days between starts, he was 2-3 with an 8.25 ERA. With the normal four days off, he is 10-1 with a 1.74 ERA in 12 starts. In five starts with six or more days off, he is 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA. In 12 career games, including 11 starts, against the Rays, he is 2-3 with a 5.37 ERA. This season, he is 0-1 with a 7.98 ERA in three starts against Tampa Bay.

LHP Franklin Morales was released from his contract on Tuesday. He was designated for assignment on Aug. 1, and no trade could be worked out. He was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in five games with Toronto.

RHP Marco Estrada gave up his seventh career leadoff home run, and the third this season, when 2B Logan Forsythe led off the game Tuesday with his 13th homer of the season in the Rays' 9-2 victory. It snapped Estrada's streak of not allowing a home run in 20 innings. After allowing three runs (two earned) in five innings Tuesday, he has given up three or fewer earned runs in 18 of his 20 starts this season.