OF Michael Saunders hit his 20th homer of the season in the fourth inning Friday in the 5-3 loss to the Houston Astros. It is a career best for one season. He hit 19 homers in 2012. Of his past 74 hits, 36 have been for extra bases.

2B Devon Travis was 1-for-4 in the 5-3 loss to the Houston Astros on Friday to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He is batting .457 (16-for-35) with a double, a triple and three home runs during that span.

RHP Aaron Sanchez will be coming off his first loss since April 22 when he makes his 23rd start of the season Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre. He took the loss Saturday at Kansas City when he allowed nine hits, one walk and four runs in six innings. He struck out three. He had not allowed more than two runs in his previous eight starts when he went 5-0 with a 1.67 earned-run average. Those starts followed a June 12 start when he allowed six runs in a 10-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles. In three career games, including one star, he is 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA against the Astros. He has not faced them this season.

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion led off the ninth inning Friday in the 5-3 loss to the Houston Astros with the 300th homer of his career and his 32nd of the season. He is the 12th active player to reach that plateau and the 11th player born in the Dominican Republic. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista became the 10th Dominican-born player to reach 300 on Aug 2. "Good for Eddie," manager John Gibbons said. "He puts himself in a different category with 300. Well-deserved and it couldn't happen to a better guy."

OF Ezequiel Carrera (Achilles tendon strain) played the first game on his rehabilitation assignment Friday with Triple-A Buffalo. He was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the Bisons' 4-0 loss to the Pawtucket Red Sox.