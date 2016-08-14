3B Josh Donaldson hit his 28th homer of the season in the first inning Saturday in the 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros and has a six-game hitting streak in which he is batting .240. He has reached base in 13 consecutive starts.

RHP Roberto Osuna tied a major league record for saves before a player's 22nd birthday with his 46th on Saturday in the 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros. Osuna, 21, has 26 saves this season in 28 chances, converting 13 in a row. Terry Forster recorded 46 saves with the Chicago White Sox from 1971-73 before turning 22. Osuna celebrates his 22nd birthday Feb. 7.

RHP Marcus Stroman (8-5, 4.76 ERA) tries for his first win since July 20 when he makes his 24th start of the season Sunday in the finale of a three-game series with the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre. In the three starts since his last win, he is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA. He took the loss in Kansas City on Sunday when he allowed seven hits, two walks and three runs in five innings. The Royals won 7-1. In two career starts against the Astros, he is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA, including a no-decision Aug. 1 when he struck out a career-high 13 in a 2-1 loss.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (12-2) allowed five hits and two runs over seven innings in the 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday. He has won 11 of his past 12 starts dating to April 29. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 17 of his 23 starts. He has pitched seven innings in starts and has not allowed a home run in 41 innings, When the Astros were shooting his fastball to right field on Saturday, he started using more breaking pitches and offspeed stuff. "He probably had the best curveball I've seen him have consistently," manager John Gibbons said. C Russ Martin added that Sanchez's changeup is getting better with each outing.