RHP Marcus Stroman allowed five hits and two runs (one earned) in 6 1/3 innings Sunday in the Blue Jays' 9-2 victory over the Astros. He struck out eight and allowed no walks. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in six of his past seven starts. Stroman has allowed two walks or fewer in 11 consecutive outings. "Good action on the fastball," C Russell Martin said. "It just looks like he's aggressive and not afraid of contact, using that cutter, slider and mixing the curveball. He was mixing all his pitches really well."

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion was 2-for-3 with a home run, was hit by a pitch and hit a sacrifice fly Sunday in the Blue Jays' 9-2 win over the Astros. He has reached base in 18 consecutive games and in 14 of his past 26 plate appearances. The home run in the seventh inning was his 33rd of the season, and he leads the American League with 97 RBIs.

RHP Jason Grilli had one strikeout in a perfect eighth inning of relief Sunday in the Blue Jays' 9-2 win over the Astros. He has at least one strikeout in 23 of his past 25 appearances. In 27 games since joining the Blue Jays from the Braves in a trade, he has fanned 37 of the 95 batters he has faced.

RHP R.A. Dickey will start Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. He is coming off a 4 1/3-inning no-decision against the Rays on Monday in which he allowed six hits, three walks and four runs in a 7-5 Toronto win. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in one start this season against the Yankees. In 21 career games, including 15 starts, he is 7-5 with a 2.76 ERA against the Yankees.

C Russell Martin hit his 10th home run, a solo shot, in the fifth inning Sunday in the Blue Jays' 9-2 win over the Astros. He has hit home runs in consecutive games for the first time this season after hitting a three-run blast Saturday. Martin and OF Michael Saunders are the second Canadian teammates to hit at least 10 home runs each in major league history. Martin also made a spectacular catch of a foul ball by INF Alex Bregman for the second out of the seventh inning with two runners on. He made the catch reaching over the barrier in front of the Houston dugout. "Fantastic play," manager John Gibbons said. "He'll sacrifice his body, he'll do anything it takes to win it." Said RHP Marcus Stroman: "One of the best plays I've ever seen from a catcher, in a big spot, too."

SS Troy Tulowitzki hit his 20th homer of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth inning Sunday of the Blue Jays' 9-2 win over the Astros. He has hit 20 or more home runs in seven of his 11 major league seasons.