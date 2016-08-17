RHP R.A. Dickey took a tough loss despite allowing one run and four hits in five innings at Yankee Stadium. He has allowed one earned run in two of his past three starts, and he held to Yankees to 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. "I felt as strong as I have ever felt with the ball in my hand," Dickey said. "The last three or four months felt like I've always been just a click away from turning out really good outings. It was unfortunate tonight that I gave up the run."

SS Troy Tulowitzki prevented the Blue Jays from being no-hit when he was their first baserunner with one out in the fifth against RHP Chad Green. In his last 12 games, he is hitting .308 (12-for-39). Manager John Gibbons said before the game he has noticed Tulowitzki being more aggressive at the plate since returning from a quadriceps injury two months ago.

RHP Marco Estrada will make his 20th start of the season Tuesday and 13th on five days' rest when he faces the Yankees. Estrada labored through five innings last Tuesday during a 9-2 loss to Tampa Bay in which he threw 113 pitches. Estrada has done well on the road, going 4-0 with a 2.85 ERA in his last eight road starts since losing in Boston on April 16. Since joining the Blue Jays, he is 3-2 with a 3.97 ERA in seven starts against the Yankees. This year, he held them to seven hits in 50 at-bats (.140) in two starts on May 25 in New York and May 30 in Toronto.

OF Ezequiel Carrera (left Achilles) appeared in his fourth rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo and was 0-for-5 while playing nine innings in left field. Carrera has missed 14 days and is eligible to return Tuesday. Whether that happens will be based on how he feels, Jays manager John Gibbons said.