OF Kevin Pillar (left thumb) hit in the indoor batting cage Tuesday and also fielded ground balls and fly balls. Manager John Gibbons said he did not feel any pain in those activities and could start a rehab assignment this weekend. Pillar has been on the disabled list since Aug. 7 and it's possible he could return when eligible without a rehab assignment.

OF Junior Lake was designated for assignment Tuesday when the Blue Jays activated OF Ezequiel Carrera. Lake has appeared in 22 games this season with Toronto and is 7-for-35. Lake also was designated for assignment July 25 and he accepted the assignment to Triple-A Buffalo six days later.

1B Edwin Encarnacion became the first major leaguer to reach 100 RBIs this season Tuesday when he drove in three of Toronto's eight runs in the eighth inning. Encarnacion reached the century mark for the fourth time in his career by hitting a two-run home run and an RBI groundout. His home run was his third game-tying or go-ahead home run in the eighth inning or later this season.

C Russell Martin recorded his 12th career multi-homer game when he hit a solo home run in the sixth inning and a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth during Toronto's eight-run eighth inning. Martin's last three multi-home run games have occurred at Yankee Stadium, where he played home games in 2011 and 2012.

SS Troy Tulowitzki had a season-high four hits and missed his fourth career five-hit game by popping out to end the eight-run eighth inning. In his last 13 games, he is batting .364 (16-for-44). He hit his 21st home run in the sixth inning and it marked the seventh time he surpassed 20 home runs.

LHP J.A. Happ can become the first 17-game winner in the American League Wednesday afternoon when he pitches against the Yankees. Happ is 16-3 with a 2.96 ERA and has won 10 straight decisions. During his streak, he has a 2.66 ERA and Happ kept it going last Wednesday by allowing four hits in seven innings during a 7-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Happ has two wins against the Yankees this year and is 5-2 with a 3.93 ERA in 12 starts against New York.

RHP Marco Estrada did return after a 41-minute rain delay following the top of the fifth inning. He allowed five runs and five hits in four innings. He gave up three home runs in a game for the sixth time in his career. Both instances with the Blue Jays have been in New York.

OF Ezequiel Carrera was activated from the disabled list and was Toronto's starting right fielder. He missed 14 games with a left Achilles injury and was 1-for-14 in four rehab games with Triple-A Buffalo.