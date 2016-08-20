CF Darrell Ceciliani was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. In 26 at-bats with the Blue Jays this season, Ceciliani had three hits (.115) and one RBI.

1B Justin Smoak was 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position Friday. According to STATS Inc., Smoak is one at bat from tying the Blue Jays' franchise record for longest hitless streak with runners in scoring position. In those situations Smoak is currently 0-for-29. For the season overall Smoak is hitting .132 (10-for-74) with runners in scoring position.

3B Josh Donaldson did not play in Friday's game. Donaldson has had trouble with a jammed right thumb, most recently during the Blue Jays' win over the Yankees on Wednesday, when the injury forced Donaldson out of the game. His status is day-to-day. The Indians are one of Donaldson's favorite opponents. He is hitting .389 (7-for-18) with two home runs and four RBI vs. Cleveland this year, and in 120 career at bats he has hit .333 with 7 home runs and 31 RBI.

RHP Roberto Osuna had only allowed four home runs all year before he allowed two home runs to consecutive batters with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning in the loss to the Indians. In blowing his third save in 30 save opportunities, Osuna (2-2) gave up a game-tying home run to 3B Jose Ramirez, followed by a game-losing walk-off inside-the-park home run to OF Tyler Naquin. "That was tough," said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons. "We were sitting pretty good. That went from feeling pretty good to feeling rotten pretty quick."

RF Junior Lake was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo. Lake was designated for assignment Aug. 16 when the Blue Jays activated OF Ezequiel Carrera. Lake has appeared in 22 games this season with Toronto and is 7-for-35.

INF Ryan Goins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Goins had been optioned to Triple A Buffalo on Aug. 2. He hit .172/.211/.301 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 59 games for Toronto.

C Russell Martin hit a two-run home run in the first inning that looked like it was going to stand up until Cleveland ended it with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Martin's was a first pitch home run off RHP Trevor Bauer. Martin this season is now hitting .545 (18-for-33) in at bats that end on the first pitch. That the highest average in the majors among players with at least 25 such at bats.

SS Troy Tulowitzki did not play in Friday's game due to a strained calf. His status is day to day. Tulowitzki is probably looking forward to facing Cleveland. He is hitting .467 (7-for-15) with 2 home runs and 6 RBI vs. Cleveland this year, and in 50 career at bats vs. the Indians he is hitting .300 with 2 homers and 11 RBI.

LHP J.A. Happ is 17-3. He is the first pitcher in Blue Jays history to win at least 17 of his first 20 decisions in a season.

