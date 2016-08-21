OF Kevin Pillar (left thumb sprain) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Dunedin. He went 4-for-5 with two RBIs Saturday for Dunedin. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 7.

3B Josh Donaldson, still bothered by a jammed right thumb, did not play Saturday. He also missed Friday's game. Manager John Gibbons said Donaldson might return to the lineup Sunday. "We need him, but I think one more day would do more good," Gibbons said. "We need to make sure (the jammed thumb) is good, because that can nag, and it affects his swing. We need him offensively."

RHP Roberto Osuna didn't have to wait long for his chance to bounce back from his disastrous blown save on Saturday, when he gave up two ninth-inning home runs, including a walk-off inside-the-park homer by OF Tyler Naquin. In the ninth inning Saturday, Osuna retired the side in order, and two of the three batters he retired -- Naquin and Jose Ramirez -- were the players who hit the home runs off him Friday. "It was almost the identical situation," said Toronto manager John Gibbons. "Everybody blows a game once in a while. But that game is over, so you try to bounce back the next day."

LHP Aaron Loup was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take RHP Aaron Sanchez's spot on the roster. Loup has pitched in 10 games out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays this season, with a 6.00 ERA over six innings.

HP Aaron Sanchez was staked to a 5-0 lead after three innings on Saturday but was gone after four innings. Sanchez seemed in position to improve his record to 13-2 but had to settle for a no decision after throwing 40 pitches in a five-run Cleveland fourth inning that tied the score and sent him to the showers. "I don't deserve to win if I can't hold a 5-0 lead," Sanchez said.

RHP Aaron Sanchez was optioned to Class A Dunedin on Sunday despite the All-Star pitcher having the fifth-lowest ERA in the American League this season. The Blue Jays are trying to limit Sanchez's innings and it is unlikely he will pitch at Dunedin. Sanchez is expected to be recalled to start against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 31 after he spends the required 10 days in the minors. The 24-year-old Sanchez is 12-2 with a 2.99 ERA in 24 starts and a career-high 156 1/3 innings, with 132 strikeouts and 46 walks.

1B Edwin Encarnacion broke a 5-5 tie with a mammoth home run leading off the fifth inning on Saturday, a drive into the left field bleachers that was estimated at 435 feet, his 35th homer of the year. "I tried to go up and in, but left it belt high," said RHP Josh Tomlin. "He's one of the better home run hitters in the league and you can't make a mistake like that to a guy like that."

SS Troy Tulowitzki was back in the lineup Saturday, but as the designated hitter, not at shortstop. Tulowitzki, who missed Friday's game with a strained calf, was 1-for-4.