RHP Ryan Tepera was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option Tuesday after CF Kevin Pillar was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Tepera has had six stints with the Blue Jays this season and is 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA in nine games. In 33 games at Buffalo, Tepera is 1-2 with a 2.66 ERA and 17 saves in 19 opportunities. He will most likely return to Toronto in September when the rosters are expanded,

RHP Joe Biagini allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings Tuesday in the 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He stretched his scoreless streak to 19 2/3 innings, the longest by any Blue Jays pitcher this season.

CF Kevin Pillar (sprained left thumb) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday and was 1-for-4 with a double batting seventh in the 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels. RHP Ryan Tepera was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option. Pillar jammed his thumb sliding into second base on Aug. 6 against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. He was 6-for-7 with a double and two RBIs in two rehabilitation games with the Class A Dunedin Blue Jays before returning to Toronto. OF Melvin Upton Jr., who had been playing center field in Pillar's absence moved to left field Tuesday and OF Michael Saunders, normally the left fielder, remained in right field, where he has been filling in for RF Jose Bautista (left knee).

RF Jose Bautista (sprained left knee) is eligible to return from the disabled list on Thursday. Manager John Gibbons feels that he should be ready to return then and likely will see some time as designated hitter to ease the strain on the knee. Bautista has been out since Aug. 10 after catching his cleat on the turf while making a play in right field.

C Russell Martin enjoyed his night as a designated hitter Tuesday, going 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs in the 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He is batting .469 (15-for-32) with six homers and 13 RBIs in his past eight games. "He's smoking hot right now," manager John Gibbons said. "He was due for that, he's such a good hitter."

RHP Marco Estrada will make his 22nd start of the season Wednesday when he faces the Los Angeles Angels in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Estrada allowed five hits, including three home runs, and five runs in four innings Aug. 16 against the New York Yankees and did not return after a rain delay. He did not factor in the decision when the Blue Jays came back to win 12-8. Estrada is 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA in eight starts on four days' rest this season, is 2-4 with a 3.97 ERA in nine starts on five days' rest, 2-4, 3.97 ERA on five days' rest and 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA in four starts with six or more days of rest. In two career starts against the Angels, he is 1-0 with a 4.97 ERA.