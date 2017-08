CF Kevin Pillar was a late scratch from the lineup Friday after experiencing flu symptoms.

2B Devon Travis (sore finger) was not in the lineup for the fourth straight game Friday.

C Dioner Navarro was acquired by Toronto from the Chicago White Sox on Friday for minor-league LHP Colton Turner.

C Dioner Navarro was traded from the White Sox to Toronto for LHP Colton Turner before Friday's game. Navarro was hitting .210 with six home runs and 32 RBIs in 85 games.