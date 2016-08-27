OF Michael Saunders (hamstring) did not play for the second straight to rest his tight hamstring. He did not play even when CF Kevin Pillar was a late scratch from the lineup with flu symptoms. OF Melvin Upton Jr. moved from left to center and OF Ezequiel Carrera played left field with RF Jose Bautista in right. Saunders felt the hamstring "lock up" in the loss Wednesday to the Los Angeles Angels.

1B Justin Smoak was in an 0-for-29 streak for at-bats with runners in scoring position dating to June 18 when he hit a three-run homer in the second inning Friday in the 15-8 win over the Minnesota Twins. He was one at-bat short of the club record for longest hitless streak with runners in scoring position. Smoak also had two RBI singles to drive in five runs in the game.

RHP Marcus Stroman will start the middle game of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre. He did not factor in the decision Sunday when he held the Cleveland Indians to seven hits and one run over 7 1/3 innings. He struck out nine. In his past six starts, he is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA. He is 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA in two career starts against the Twins, including a 1-0 record with a 1.17 ERA in one start this season.

2B Devon Travis (sore right ring finger) did not play for the fourth straight game on Friday. He said that he was ready to play but it was decided to give him one more day off. INF Darwin Barney, who has been filling in for him at second base, was 2-for-4 with a homer Friday in the 15-8 win over the Minnesota Twins.

C Dioner Navarro will rejoin the Blue Jays after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox Friday in exchange for minor league LHP Colton Turner, a reliever. Navarro provides backup for the stretch run behind C Russell Martin. C Josh Thole is the backup but is used primarily to catch RHP R.A. Dickey, a knuckleballer. Thole will catch Dickey on Sunday and Navarro is expected to join the Blue Jays Monday in Baltimore. Navarro, 33, batted .210 with 32 RBIs in 85 games with Chicago. In two seasons with Toronto, 2014-15, he batted .267 with 17 homers and 89 RBIs in 193 games. "I'm excited, he's always been one of my favorites," manager John Gibbons said "His teammates love him. We've got to figure out who's doing what. I'm a big fan of Dino's." Thole will catch Dickey on Sunday and Navarro is expected to join the team Monday in Baltimore.

