3B Josh Donaldson was 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs in the 8-7 win over the Minnesota Twins. He extended his hit streak to six games and has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games. He is batting .318 (7-for-22) during the six-game streak.

LHP Aaron Loup was designated for assignment Saturday and RHP Bo Schultz was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. Loup, who opened the season on the disabled list, was 0-0 with a 7.45 ERA in 12 outings with Toronto this season. At Buffalo, he was 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA.

2B Devon Travis (sore right ring finger) returned to the lineup Saturday and was 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the 8-7 win over the Minnesota Twins. He missed four straight games after the finger received a cortisone injection on Tuesday. He is not sure how the finger was injured.

RHP Bo Schultz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday when LHP Aaron Loup was designated for assignment, Schultz add a power arm to the bullpen. In 11 outings with Toronto this season, he is 0-0 with a 415 ERA after allowing one home run and two runs Saturday in the 8-7 win over the Minnesota Twins.

RHP R.A. Dickey will start the finale of the three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre. He will be going for his second straight win after holding the Los Angeles Angels to six hits, two walks and two runs Tuesday. In four starts in August, he is 2-1 with a 3.13 ERA. In 11 career games, including seven starts, Dickey is 2-3 with a 6.20 ERA against the Twins.