C Josh Thole was designated for assignment as C Dioner Navarro, who was obtained in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Friday, joined the team in Baltimore Monday. Thole, who is the personal catcher for knuckleballer RHP R.A. Dickey, caught Saturday and Sunday. If he clears waivers, he is expected to rejoin the organization. Thole is batting .158 after going 0-for-4 in the 9-6 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. He has one homer and seven RBIs in 47 games.

3B Josh Donaldson has been on a roll lately. He's now hit four homers in the last two games and six in an eight-game hitting streak -- along with 12 RBI -- the kind of punch that's given the Jays a lift as they've moved to the top of the division. "He's such a good player," manager John Gibbons said. "When he's doing his thing it makes a big difference for this team. It really sets everything up."

RF Jose Bautista has struggled this season at the plate but continues to show his power. He now has 38 extra-base hits out of 72 overall after his sixth-inning homer Monday night, helping the Jays show the power that makes them tough to beat.

RHP Joaquin Benoit's scoreless eighth continued the good streak he's been on lately. He now hasn't allowed a run in his last 15 games (14 1/3 innings overall) and struck out 10.

C Dioner Navarro came to the team Monday after Toronto acquired him from the White Sox over the weekend. Gibbons said Navarro will play, and he's glad to have the catcher back. "I was always a big fan, not just of the player, (but) the guy," Gibbons said. "His teammates love him. It's a nice pick-up for us. It's like he never left."

SS Troy Tulowitzki seems to like hitting on the road. He came up with a key RBI single in Monday's game and now has a 17-game hitting streak on the road that goes back to June 28, when he's hitting .324 over that time.

RHP Marco Estrada found his way again. Estrada struggled in his last two starts but located his change-up much better in this game, keeping the Orioles off-balance and giving up one run on four hits in seven innings plus one batter and getting the win. "I was able to locate a little better," Estrada said. "I had a little better feel for my change-up today. If I can locate a change-up, it's probably going to go pretty well for me."