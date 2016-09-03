OF Dalton Pompey was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. He was hitting .278 (91-for-337) with four homers and 28 RBIs for Buffalo this year. This is his first call up to the majors this season.

RHP Ryan Tepera was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. He pitched one inning Friday against the Rays and allowed one run on one hit with two strikeouts. It's the seventh time Tepera was called up to the Blue Jays this season and he is 0-1 with a 3.48 ERA in 10 games.

OF Darrell Ceciliani was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. He had been sent down Aug. 19. In 26 at-bats with the Blue Jays this season, Ceciliani had three hits (.115) and one RBI.

RHP Danny Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

LHP Matt Dermody had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo. He was 3-1 with a 1.82 ERA in the minors this season, including an 0-0 record and a 2.76 ERA in Triple-A.

Toronto signed C Josh Thole to a major league contract.

3B Josh Donaldson crushed a ground-rule double off one of the catwalks high above Tropicana Field, extending his hitting streak to 11 games and tying a career long in doing so. He's the first visiting hitter to hit the catwalks at the Trop twice in the same season since Alex Rodriguez in 2008.

RHP Marcus Stroman took the loss, but has yielded three earned runs or less in five of his last six starts, helping bring his season ERA down from 4.92 to 4.58 along the way. He was in a 2-2 game in the sixth when he gave up a two-run home run to Logan Morrison -- he only has six losses this season, but two are against the Rays.

2B Devon Travis, called up Friday with expanded rosters, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, lowering his season average to .289 along the way. Travis also had a fielding error, his eighth of the season, leading to an unearned run.

LHP Francisco Liriano, getting work out of the bullpen, struggled Friday, failing to retire a batter and giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits -- all three batters he faced reached base and scored. His ERA is now 5.35, but the Jays wanted to give him some work after an extended absence.

3B Matt Dominguez was designated for assignment. He's 126-for-464 (.272) for Triple-A Buffalo this season and last played for the Blue Jays June 6. He was 0-for-11 for Toronto this season.