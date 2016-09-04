FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Joe Biagini gave up his first career home run Saturday at Tampa Bay. He had gone 49 appearances without serving up a homer, the longest streak ever for a Blue Jays pitcher to start his career. No player in the majors had thrown as many innings without allowing a home run.

INF Darwin Barney was activated from the family medical emergency list on Saturday. He was away from the team for three days.

DH Russell Martin went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts on Saturday, part of a continued offensive struggle for Toronto. Martin saw his average fall to .247 while he left a team-high three runners on base.

3B Matt Dominguez, designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Friday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday. He was 126-for-464 (.272) for Buffalo this season and last played for the Blue Jays on June 6. He went 0-for-11 for Toronto this season.

RHP Marco Estrada took his first road loss since April, cruising through five innings with two hits and no runs, then hitting a wall in the sixth. He gave up five runs and five hits in the sixth, including a three-run double off the wall by Rays SS Matt Duffy.

