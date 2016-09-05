3B Josh Donaldson saw his 12-game hitting streak come to an end when he went 0-for-3 on Sunday. He had the longest active streak in the American League. He reached base twice on walks but couldn't extend his run.

2B Devon Travis, who tied the Sunday game in the seventh inning with a two-run single, leads Toronto in hits since the All-Star game. He is producing from the bottom of the batting order. He also is a .643 career hitter against the Rays with runners in scoring position.

RHP Joaquin Benoit struck out three in the seventh inning Sunday, giving him 500 strikeouts for his career. He hasn't allowed a run in 16 appearances and 15 1/3 innings since joining the Blue Jays.

LHP J.A. Happ lasted only 2 2/3 innings Sunday at Tampa Bay before leaving following 84 pitches. He gave up three runs on six hits and two walks. He was in line to become the first 17-game winner to lose to a 17-game loser (Rays RHP Chris Archer) since Chuck Finley lost to Jack Morris in 1990, but the Blue Jays rallied late for a win.