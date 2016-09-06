RHP Aaron Sanchez starts Tuesday against the Yankees, his second outing following 10 days in the minors to curb his innings and give him a rest. In three starts before the break, he had a 5.29 ERA, and it included an outing in Cleveland when Sanchez was unable to protect a five-run lead. Sanchez returned last week against Baltimore and allowed an unearned run and five hits in six innings while throwing a season-high 112 pitches. Sanchez has been sharp in the 12 2/3 innings he has pitched against the Yankees this season. He allowed an earned run and three hits in six innings during a no-decision April 12 in Toronto. On June 1 in Toronto, he struck out six and allowed seven hits in 6 2/3 innings during a 7-0 victory.

1B Edwin Encarnacion saw his RBI total reach 110 when he hit a two-run single in the seventh inning Monday. He was 3-for-4 after going 3-for-24 in his previous seven games.

RHP R.A. Dickey is 0-6 with a 4.24 ERA in his nine starts at Yankee Stadium since joining the Blue Jays. He allowed five runs and seven hits in four innings Monday. It was his second-shortest start of the year. His shortest was July 23 against Seattle (three innings).

RHP Francisco Liriano's second relief appearance lasted 23 pitches over two scoreless innings. It would have gone further but manager John Gibbons said Liriano's back locked up. Liriano, who threw only four pitches out of the strike zone, said the ailment is "nothing serious."

SS Troy Tulowitzki was not in the lineup Monday, but manager John Gibbons said it was because he needed a day off. Monday seemed to be a good day for it since Tulowitzki is 0-for-7 against New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka. Tulowitzki is hitting .251 this season and .285 in 60 games since returning from the disabled list on June 18.