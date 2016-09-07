CF Kevin Pillar tied a season high with three hits Tuesday. He missed a chance for a fourth hit by striking out with the bases loaded for the second out of the ninth against RHP Blake Parker. It was the 10th time this season Pillar had three hits.

LHP Aaron Loup was called up from Triple-A Buffalo for his fourth stint with the Blue Jays. Loup had a 1.83 ERA with Buffalo but with Toronto it is 7.45. In the majors, he has allowed left-handed hitters to post a .306 average.

RHP Bo Schultz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo, and he struck out the only batter he faced Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Schultz has a 4.05 ERA in 12 major league appearances. This year with Buffalo, he had a 3.74 ERA in 26 games while allowing lefties to hit .211.

DH Edwin Encarnacion is 5-for-9 in the series following a 3-for-24 slump. He had two RBIs on Tuesday and has a career-high 112 on the year. It is one more than his previous career best, set last season.

LHP Francisco Liriano (back) is feeling better according to manager John Gibbons. Liriano has made two relief appearances for the Blue Jays following 114 consecutive starts since Sept. 11, 2012. Gibbons also said Liriano would have gone more than two innings Monday if his back did not lock up.