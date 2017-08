C Dioner Navarro started behind the plate Friday. He has had success catching RHP Marco Estrada so the move was not unexpected.

Blue Jays C Russell Martin (left knee) did not start because of a sore knee. He is hitless in his last 12 at-bats over the past three games.

LHP Francisco Liriano might start Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays instead of RHP R.A. Dickey, but manager John Gibbons said it was not definite. Liriano has been in the bullpen.