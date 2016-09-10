3B Josh Donaldson was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday in the 13-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He is in an 0-for-16 funk at the plate.

2B Devon Travis was 3-for-5 with two RBIs Friday in the 13-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday to extend his hit streak to six games. He is batting 11-for-26 (.423) in that span. He leads the team with 59 hits since the All-Star break and has a hit in 13 of his past 19 games with runners in scoring position. After hitting a two-run single in the third inning Friday, he is 4-for-6 with the bases loaded. He committed an error Friday for the third straight game and has made 11 errors in his past 35 games.

RF Jose Bautista was 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch Friday in the 13-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Bautista, who was DH on Friday, has reached base in 17 straight games.

C Dioner Navarro started behind the plate Friday. He has had success catching RHP Marco Estrada so the move was not unexpected.

C Russell Martin (left knee) did not play Friday in the 13-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox because his knee was still sore. He aggravated it on a swing of the bat during the game Wednesday against the New York Yankees. It was still sore after the day off in the schedule on Thursday and manager John Gibbons said he hoped Martin might be available for Saturday's game. Martin said the knee did not hamper him playing defense but did bother him swinging the bat. That ruled out a start as DH on Friday. C Dioner Navarro was behind the plate Friday, which was no surprise because he caught RHP Marco Estrada, the starter on Friday, in his previous start and the two combined successfully last season. Navarro was re-acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a trade late in August. Navarro was charged with two passed balls Friday.

LHP Francisco Liriano might start Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays instead of RHP R.A. Dickey, but manager John Gibbons said it was not definite. Liriano has been in the bullpen.

LHP J.A. Happ will try for his first win since Aug. 17 Saturday when he starts the second game of the series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. Happ is 0-1 with a 6.43 earned-run average in three starts since his last win. He did not factor into the decision Sunday in a 5-3 Toronto win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Happ allowed six hits and three runs in 2 2/3 innings in that outing, his shortest since May 16, when he lasted two innings in a loss to the Rays. In 11 career games, including 10 starts, Happ is 4-3 with a 3.81 ERA against the Red Sox. This season, he is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in one start against them.

RHP Marco Estrada allowed six hits, three walks and four runs (three earned) in 2 1/3 innings Friday in the 13-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. It was his shortest start since June 30, 2015, also against Boston. He threw 77 pitches (38 strikes), the first time in his two years with the Blue Jays that he has thrown more balls than strikes.