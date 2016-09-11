2B Devon Travis was 3-for-4 with a double in the 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He is batting 14-for-30 (.467) during that span. It was his second straight three-hit game, a career first. He also played without an error after committing one in each of the three previous games.

RHP Aaron Sanchez will start the rubber match of the three-game series with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Rogers Centre. He pitched seven innings in a no decision against the New York Yankees on Tuesday in a game the Blue Jays lost 7-6. He allowed five hits (including two homers), three walks and three runs in that game. He struck out four. In two starts against the Red Sox this season, he is 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA. he is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 12 career games, including four starts, against Boston. Sanchez entered Saturday second in the American League with a 2.92 ERA.

RF Jose Bautista was 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He has one hit in each of those seven games, all singles. He is 7-for-27 (.259) in that span.

RHP Joaquin Benoit pitched one inning Saturday in the 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox and has not allowed a run in 18 games covering 17 1/3 innings since joining the Blue Jays in a July 26 trade with the Seattle Mariners.

OF Melvin Upton Jr. hit his 20th homer of the season in the 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. In addition to his two-run homer, he stole his 26th base of the season. It is the fourth time in his career that he has had at least 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in a season, and the first time since 2012.