3B Josh Donaldson went 0-for-3 with two walks Sunday in an 11-8 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He has gone hitless in seven consecutive games, a career-worst stretch. He is 0-for-23 in that span.

2B Devon Travis extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the eighth inning of an 11-8 loss to the Red Sox on Sunday, He was used as DH on Sunday with INF Ryan Goins playing second base. Travis has struggled defensively recently, committing errors in three straight games before going errorless on Saturday. He is batting . 400 (12-for-30) during his hitting streak.

RHP Aaron Sanchez allowed five hits, four walks and six runs in 3 2/3 innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Red Sox, who went on to win 11-8. Sanchez was dealing with a blister on his right middle finger, something that has bothered him at times since the end of spring training. He will be given an extra few days off between starts. "We'll see how it goes," Sanchez said. "We've had these come and go throughout the year."

RHP Joaquin Benoit allowed a home run to DH David Ortiz in the sixth inning Sunday in Toronto's 11-8 loss to the Boston Red Sox. It ended his 18 1/3-inning scoreless streak. He had gone 17 1/3 innings without allowing a run since joining the Blue Jays in a trade with the Mariners.

LHP Francisco Liriano will make his first start since Aug. 26 when he pitches against the Rays on Monday at Rogers Centre. Liriano picked up his only win as a Blue Jay in that start when he allowed two hits, four walks and four runs (three earned) while striking out seven in five innings against the Twins. He has pitched twice from the bullpen twice since then and has allowed three runs (two earned) over two innings. He had a stiff back in his second relief outing but is over that. Liriano is 1-1 with a 4.38 ERA in six outings (four starts) since he was acquired in a trade with the Pirates on Aug. 1. He is 2-3 with a 5.32 ERA in nine career games (eight starts) against the Rays.