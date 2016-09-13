3B Josh Donaldson, who went 0-for-23 in his previous seven games, did not start Monday. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Donaldson was "beat up" and needed a break but would play Tuesday. INF Darwin Barney started at third base.

3B Josh Donaldson was given Monday off because manager John Gibbons said he is "beat up" and needs a day to rest and regroup. Donaldson is 0-for-23 with eight walks over his past seven games with no RBIs. The hitless streak is the second longest of Donaldson's career, the longest coming June 6-15, 2014, when he was 0-for-33.

RHP Marcus Stroman will be seeking his first win since Aug. 14 when he starts the against the Rays on Tuesday at Rogers Centre. In the four starts since his last win, he is 0-2 with a 4.07 ERA. He has allowed 28 hits in 24 1/3 innings while striking out 25 and walking five. In four starts this season against the Rays, Stroman is 2-2 with a 4.55 ERA. In six career starts against them, he is 3-3 with a 4.89 ERA.

INF Ryan Goins is on a four-game hit streak (5-for-13, .385). He was used only as a defensive replacement at third base in the ninth inning Monday in the Jays' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

2B Devon Travis was 2-for-4 with a double Monday in the Jays' 3-2 win over the Rays to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He is 14-for-34 (.412) during that span and has improved his overall batting average to .306.

OF Ezequiel Carrera hit the second pinch-hit home run of his career -- and his fifth homer of the season -- to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning Monday in the Jays' 3-2 win over the Rays. His other pinch-hit homer came July 25, 2015, at Seattle. It also was the last time a Blue Jays player had hit a pinch-hit home run. The Monday shot was the first pinch-hit home run that put the Blue Jays into the lead since OF Colby Rasmus hit a walk-off blast Sept. 4, 2014, against Tampa Bay. Carrera was 0-for-6 as a pinch hitter this season before Monday.