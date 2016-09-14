RHP Joe Biagini allowed a home run to OF Steven Souza Jr. in the seventh inning of the 6-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He has allowed three home runs in the past 19 batters after not allowing a home run to the first 242 batters this season.

3B Josh Donaldson (right hip) missed his second straight game Tuesday, a 6-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He jammed his hip Sunday, apparently when he hit first base when reaching on an error. INF Darwin Barney made the start at third base for the second game in a row. Donaldson is in a 0-for-23 skid over his past seven games, although he does have eight walks in that span.

2B Devon Travis was 1-for-4 with a single in the seventh inning Tuesday in the 6-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He is batting .417 (18-for-43) in that span. In 32 games before Tuesday, he was batting .346 (47-for-136).

C Russell Martin hit his 18th homer of the season in the sixth inning Tuesday in the 6-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He becomes only the second primary catcher in major-league history to hit 80 home runs each in the American and National Leagues.

RHP Scott Feldman walked OF Steven Souza Jr. in the ninth inning Tuesday in the 6-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. It ended his streak of facing 119 straight right-handed batters without allowing a walk. It was the longest such streak in the majors.

RHP Marco Estrada will try to win for the first time in three starts in September when he starts against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on Wednesday. He is 0-2 with a 9.82 ERA in two starts in September. His last win was Aug. 29 against the Baltimore Orioles. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts against the Rays this season. He allowed seven hits and five runs in five-plus innings at Tropicana Field on Sept. 3. He is 1-3 with a 2.18 ERA in nine career games, including five starts, against Tampa Bay.