3B Josh Donaldson (sore right hip) missed his third straight game Wednesday. He was scheduled to have an MRI after jamming the hip while stepping on first base when he reached base on an error Sunday. Ryan Goins started at third on Wednesday after Darwin Barney started there Monday and Tuesday. Donaldson is 0-for-23 over his past seven games.

INF Ryan Goins started at third base for Josh Donaldson (sore right hip) in the Jays' 8-1 loss to the Rays. He went 0-for-2 to end his four-game hitting streak during which he was 5-for-13 (.385).

2B Devon Travis doubled in the first inning as he went 1-for-4 Wednesday in the Jays' 8-1 loss to the Rays. It was one of only two hits by the Blue Jays and extended his hitting streak to 11 games, which equals his career best. He is batting .381 (16-for-42) during that span.

RF Jose Bautista was 0-for-2 with two walks Wednesday in the Jays' 8-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He has reached base in 22 consecutive games.

LHP J.A. Happ will be trying for his first career win over the Angels on Thursday in Anaheim. Happ is 0-5 with a 7.83 ERA in five career starts against the Angels. He lost to Los Angeles on Aug. 25 at Rogers Centre when he allowed six hits and four runs over five innings. That was his first loss since June 6. Happ allowed four hits and two runs in six innings Saturday in a win over the Red Sox to go to 1-0 with a 4.80 ERA in three starts since his loss to the Angels.

RHP Marco Estrada struck out the first five batters of the game, a franchise record, on Wednesday in the Jays' 8-1 loss to the Rays. He struck six of his first nine hitters and had seven for the game as he allowed four hits, three walks and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. He has lost three starts in a row for the first time since May 5-22, 2015. "It's unreal the way this game works out," Estrada said. "I felt really good, thought I made really good pitches, even the home run (to Kevin Kiermaier), I thought it was a pop fly and it kept going."