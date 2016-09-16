DH Josh Donaldson returned to the lineup after missing the past three games with a jammed right hip. INF Darwin Barney started at third base.

DH Josh Donaldson returned to the lineup Thursday night after missing the past three games because of a jammed right hip. The defending American League Most Valuable Player went 3-for-3, hit two doubles, walked twice and scored twice in a 7-2 win over the Angels. In the process, Donaldson broke an 0-for-23 slump. Donaldson leads the AL with 110 runs, ranks second with 97 walks, and he moved into second place with a .405 on-base percentage and took over third place with a .559 slugging percentage.

2B Devon Travis extended his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games Thursday night. Travis hit a two-run single in the ninth inning of a 7-2 win over the Angels to finish 1-for-5 with two strikeouts. Travis, who is batting .362 (17-for-57) during his streak, has collected multiple hits in five of his past eight games.

RF Jose Bautista reached base for the 23rd consecutive game Thursday night. Bautista went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run and an RBI in a 7-2 win over the Angels. Bautista raised his season average to .228.

OF Melvin Upton Jr. needs one stolen base for 300 in his career.

C Russell Martin drove in four runs for the third time this season Thursday night. Martin hit a three-run home run and a sacrifice fly to lead the Blue Jays' 7-2 win over the Angels. In the sixth inning, Martin propelled a 95 mph fastball from RHP Jose Valdez into the concrete walkway between the bullpens and the left field stands for his 19th homer of the season. Martin finished 1-for-3 and struck out once.

LHP J.A. Happ earned his 13th victory in 14 decisions and his 19th of the season Thursday night. Happ conceded two runs (one earned) and just three hits in six-plus innings, walked three and struck out three in a 7-2 win over the Angels. Happ reduced his ERA to 3.27, placing him ninth in the American League. His 19 wins are second only to Boston RHP Rick Porcello's 20.