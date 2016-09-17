FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 18, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Josh Donaldson extended his hitting streak against the Angels to nine games. Donaldson went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two walks.

INF Edwin Encarnacion put himself in elite company Friday night in a 5-0 victory over the Angels. Encarnacion hit his 40th home run this year, a two-run shot in the ninth. The home run allowed Encarnacion to become only the third Blue Jay to have multiple 40-home run seasons, joining Carlos Delgado and Jose Bautista.

RHP R.A. Dickey pitched five-plus scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and a walk. Dickey (10-14) has won five consecutive starts against the Angels.

SS Troy Tulowitzki hit his 24th home run. It's the most Tulowitzki has hit in a season since launching 25 in 2013 with the Colorado Rockies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
