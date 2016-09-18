3B Josh Donaldson made his first start in the infield after returning from a jammed right hip Thursday night. Donaldson served as the designated hitter the past two games.

3B Josh Donaldson made his first start in the infield after returning from a jammed right hip Thursday night. The American League's defending Most Valuable Player went 0-for-4, struck out once and was hit by a pitch during a 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Defensively, fielded two ground balls cleanly but made a wild throw in the seventh inning that led to two unearned runs. Donaldson served as the designated hitter the past two games.

RHP Marcus Stroman seeks to break a three-game losing streak Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. In his last four starts, Stroman has allowed 13 earned runs and 25 hits in 23 innings, with opponents batting .272 against him. Stroman leads the Blue Jays with 155 strikeouts and 184 innings pitched, both career highs, while his 47 walks are the fewest among Toronto's starters.

2B Devon Travis extended his career-high hitting streak to 14 games Saturday night. Travis lined a single over 2B Gregorio Petit's glove into right-center field to begin the game and finished 3-for-5 with a double and a strikeout during a 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. During his streak, the longest by any Blue Jays batter this season, Travis is batting .417 (25-for-60).

RF Jose Bautista reached base for the 25th consecutive game Saturday night. Bautista singled in the eighth inning to extend his streak and finished 1-for-5 with a strikeout in a 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.