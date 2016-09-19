FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Marcus Stroman suffered his fourth successive loss Sunday. Stroman allowed two runs, seven hits and two walks while registering three strikeouts and inducing 11 groundouts in six innings of a 4-0 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander last won Aug. 14 against the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre.

2B Devon Travis extended his career-best hitting streak to 15 games Sunday. Travis dumped a hit-and-run single into right field in the third inning in a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Travis finished 1-for-2 with two walks. During his streak, the second-longest active one in the American League, Travis is batting .406 (26-for-64) with six doubles.

RF Jose Bautista reached base for the 26th consecutive game Sunday. Bautista kept the streak going by hitting into a fielder's choice in the fourth inning and finished 1-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts in a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Bautista's ninth-inning double extended his hitting streak to four games.

LHP Brett Cecil continued his recent success against left-handed hitters Sunday. Cecil struck out Los Angeles Angels RF Kole Calhoun, the only batter he faced, in a 4-0 loss. In his past 18 games, Cecil has held opposing left-handed hitters to a .160 average (4-for-25) while amassing 11 strikeouts and conceding just one walk.

