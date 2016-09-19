RHP Marcus Stroman suffered his fourth successive loss Sunday. Stroman allowed two runs, seven hits and two walks while registering three strikeouts and inducing 11 groundouts in six innings of a 4-0 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander last won Aug. 14 against the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre.

2B Devon Travis extended his career-best hitting streak to 15 games Sunday. Travis dumped a hit-and-run single into right field in the third inning in a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Travis finished 1-for-2 with two walks. During his streak, the second-longest active one in the American League, Travis is batting .406 (26-for-64) with six doubles.

RF Jose Bautista reached base for the 26th consecutive game Sunday. Bautista kept the streak going by hitting into a fielder's choice in the fourth inning and finished 1-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts in a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Bautista's ninth-inning double extended his hitting streak to four games.

LHP Brett Cecil continued his recent success against left-handed hitters Sunday. Cecil struck out Los Angeles Angels RF Kole Calhoun, the only batter he faced, in a 4-0 loss. In his past 18 games, Cecil has held opposing left-handed hitters to a .160 average (4-for-25) while amassing 11 strikeouts and conceding just one walk.