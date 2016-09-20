CF Kevin Pillar had three hits and two stolen bases in a 3-2 win at Seattle on Monday. He scored one run and drove in another. "When you're not swinging the bats the way we're capable of, we have to manufacture runs," he said.

3B Josh Donaldson got thrown out of Monday's game for arguing a called third strike in the seventh inning. Donaldson got rung up and immediately started barking at plate umpire Chris Conroy, who ejected him. Manager John Gibbons and on-deck hitter Edwin Encarnacion rushed out to restrain Donaldson, who unleashed a tirade of choice words at Conroy before leaving the field.

RHP Roberto Osuna earned his 34th save with a 1 1/3-inning performance Monday night, but he made the Blue Jays sweat. Osuna came on with the bases loaded in the eighth, got the final out on a Robinson Cano flyout to the warning track, then he came back out and got two quick outs in the ninth with Toronto leading 3-0. After allowing a single to Seattle pinch hitter Shawn O'Malley, Osuna served up a two-run homer to Leonys Martin, pulling the Mariners within 3-2 before Osuna struck out Ben Gamel to finish it off.

2B Devon Travis extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a seventh-inning single. Travis struck out twice and grounded to short to strand a runner in scoring position in his first three at-bats against Seattle RHP Taijuan Walker. Former Blue Jays RHP Drew Storen came on in relief, and Travis hit a high chopper off him for an infield single.

1B Edwin Encarnacion hit his 41st home run Monday, matching Minnesota's Brian Dozier for the second most in the American League. Only Mark Trumbo of the Orioles, with 43, has more home runs among AL hitters. Encarnacion needs one more homer to tie his career high.

LHP J.A. Happ goes into his scheduled Tuesday start at Seattle with eyes on the first 20-win season of his nine-year career. The 33-year-old journeyman, who has already pitched for five teams and is in his third stint with the Blue Jays, is having a breakout year that has seen him go 19-4 and enter the discussion as a longshot Cy Young Award candidate. Happ never previously won more than 12 games in a season.

RHP Marco Estrada threw six innings of no-hit ball Monday before allowing a leadoff single in the seventh. He recovered to get through seven innings, allowing only the one hit in a 3-2 win over Seattle. "You know it's there, but I don't think about it," Estrada said of the no-hit bid. "Whatever happens happens."