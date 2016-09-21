RF Michael Saunders hit his career-high 24th home run during an eight-run fourth inning that helped him beat his former team. Saunders, a native of British Columbia who began his career with the Mariners, never hit more than 19 home runs during any of his six seasons with Seattle.

CF Kevin Pillar had three more hits Tuesday and is 6-for-8 over the first two games of the Seattle series. Pillar, who had hit much better against left-handed pitching than against righties this season, did all of his damage against righties. His season batting average against right-handed pitching has gone from .251 to .262 this series. He's hitting .286 against lefties.

3B Josh Donaldson hit a solo homer Tuesday night to give him 35 homers for the season and 76 over his two seasons as a Blue Jay. In three-plus seasons with the A's, Donaldson hit 63 home runs.

RHP Aaron Sanchez has been battling a blister as he heads into his scheduled Wednesday afternoon start at Seattle. Sanchez had his start moved back due to the blister, so Wednesday will mark his first appearance since Sept. 11, when he allowed six runs off five hits and four walks over 3 2/3 innings in an 11-8 loss to the Red Sox.

1B Edwin Encarnacion moved within two home runs of AL leader Mark Trumbo when he hit his 42nd Tuesday night. It was Encarnacion's second home run in as many games and his fifth in 10 games since Sept. 11.

C Russell Martin turned in his second consecutive 20-homer season, and the third of his career, with a two-run shot in Tuesday's fourth inning. Martin had a career-high 23 home runs in his first season as a Blue Jay last year.

LHP J.A. Happ earned his 20th win of the season, joining Boston's Rick Porcello as baseball's only 20-game winners, although he didn't have to do much. Happ allowed two runs off six hits over five innings but threw 99 pitches and had to watch from the dugout during a top-of-the-fourth inning that took nearly 40 minutes to complete.