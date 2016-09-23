RHP Aaron Sanchez got off the hook for the loss thanks to RF Jose Bautista's ninth-inning, game-tying homer. Sanchez's 13-2 record gives him a major-league-leading .867 winning percentage, which is the third-best single-season mark in franchise history behind Dennis Lamb (1.000 in 1985) and David Price (.900 in 2015). Sanchez limited the Mariners to one run on four hits in six innings.

OF Jose Bautista hit his 19th home run of the season Wednesday, tying the game against Seattle at 1-1 in the top of the 9th inning. Bautista has hit at least 20 home runs in every season dating back to 2010.

RHP Joaquin Benoit has flourished since being traded from Seattle to Toronto. Including his scoreless inning Wednesday, he has 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings to go with a 0.42 ERA. His ERA was 5.18 in 24 1/3 innings with Seattle before the trade.

RHP Jason Grilli has turned around his season since being traded to Toronto. Grilli has a 2.56 ERA in 38 2/3 innings for Toronto after posting a 5.29 mark in 17 innings for Atlanta.