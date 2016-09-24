3B Josh Donaldson hit his 36th homer of the season Friday in the eighth inning of the 9-0 win over the New York Yankees, a two-run shot. He has 303 total bases for the season to become the sixth player in franchise history to record consecutive seasons with at least 300 total bases.

RHP Marcus Stroman will try to end a four-game losing streak Saturday when he faces the New York Yankees in the second game of a four-game series at Rogers Centre. He has not won since Aug. 14 in a start against the Houston Astros. After two no-decision starts to finish August, he is 0-4 with a 3.91 ERA in his four starts in September. He took the 4-0 loss Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels despite allowing two runs and seven hits in six innings. He is 1-1 with a 2.77 ERA in two starts this season against the Yankees and is 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA against them in seven career starts.

2B Devon Travis was 0-for-4 with a walk Wednesday in the 12-inning, 2-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners to end a 17-game hit streak, the Blue Jays' longest of the season. Travis batted .392 (29-for-70) during that span.

2B Devon Travis was 2-for-4 with a double Friday in the 9-0 win over the New York Yankees and has reached base in 19 consecutive games. He is batting .360 (31-for-86) during September. He was 0-for-4 with a walk in the 2-1, 12-inning loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday to end a 17-game hit streak, the longest of the season for the Blue Jays. He batted .392 (29-for-70) in that span.

RF Jose Bautista hit a two-run double in the seventh inning Friday in the 9-0 win over the New York Yankees and has reached base in 30 straight games. He has 91 hits this season, 43 for extra bases.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion became the fourth player in franchise history to reached at least 124 RBIs in a season in the 9-0 win over the New York Yankees on Friday. He was 1-for-3 with two walks and one RBI. The RBI came when he walked with the bases loaded in the second inning.