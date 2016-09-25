RHP Roberto Osuna pitched around a ninth-inning single in the 3-0 victory over the New York Yankees Saturday to earn his 35th save of the season. He has converted nine career save opportunities against the Yankees.

RHP Marcus Stroman allowed one hit and three walks in seven innings in a no-decision -- his first scoreless outing of the season -- in the 3-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday. It was his first scoreless outing since Sept. 25, 2015, when he also held the Yankees scoreless over seven innings. The team has failed to score a run while he has been in the game in his past two starts and three of his past four. He is winless in five starts in September and has lost four of them.

RF Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning of the 3-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday. It was his 20th homer of the season and 14 of them have been go-ahead shots. He has hit 20 or more home runs for seven straight years. He hit 14 home runs in his Blue Jays' career that has given the team the lead in the eighth inning or later. The franchise record is 16 by George Bell. Bautista has been on the disabled list twice with knee and toe injuries, missing a total of 42 games. He did not use the injuries as an excuse for his lower production this season. He is batting .233 with 65 RBIs. "That's always part of it, so i don't want to point to that or make it an excuse," he said. " We have to deal with it a lot. Everybody in here has been banged up or had to deal with something so I can't really point to that as an excuse. Do I feel better physically? Yes. Does that help? Probably, I've been nicked up for the past five or six years and I've had success before so I'm not going to use that as an excuse."

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion was 1-for-2 with two walks Saturday in the 3-0 victory over the New York Yankees. His fourth-inning single was his 153rd hit of the season, a career best. He has 42 homers for the season, which matches his career best.

RHP Marco Estrada, who starts the third contest of the four-game series against the New York Yankees on Sunday, ended a three-game losing streak Monday when he held the Seattle Mariners to one hit, three walks and no runs in seven innings. He had eight strikeouts in the 3-2 victory. It was his first win since Aug. 29. In four starts in September, he is 1-3 with a 5.49 ERA. Estrada is 2-0, 3.79 in three starts against the Yankees this season and 3-2, 4.09 in nine career games, including eight starts, against them.