RF Jose Bautista, who was used as designated hitter, had a solo homer, an RBI single and two walks Sunday in the Jays' 4-3 win over the Yankees. He has reached base in 32 consecutive games. His career best is 37 straight games in 2014. The fourth-inning homer he hit Sunday was his 21st of the season and the 15th of the season that put the Blue Jays into a lead. He has homered in three of his past four games. He has driven in eight of Toronto's past 16 runs.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion drove in the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth with an infield single to deep second base Sunday. Encarnacion has reached base safely in 11 straight games. He needs one homer to reach a career-best 43 for the season. He was 2-for-5 Sunday and has a career best 155 hits for the season.

LHP J.A. Happ will go for his fourth win in a row Monday night in the finale of a four-game series against the Yankees at Rogers Centre. Happ is 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA in his past three starts to become a 20-game winner for the first time in his career. Happ is 3-0 with a 2.39 ERA in four starts against the Yankees this season and is 6-2 with a 4.02 ERA in 13 career starts against them.

RHP Marco Estrada had his string of 13 scoreless innings ended in the seventh inning Sunday when Yankees SS Didi Gregorius led off with a home run. Estrada did not factor in the decision after allowing four hits, two walks and one run while striking out seven in seven innings. He has allowed three or fewer runs in 22 of his 28 starts this season. He has allowed five or fewer hits in 21 starts this season.