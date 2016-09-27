OF Michael Saunders had an RBI single in the third inning of the Jays' 7-5 loss to the Yankees on Monday. It was his 57th RBI, which equals his career best. He was 1-for-4 and has gone 20 games without having more than one hit. Saunders he is batting .169 (10-for-69) in those games.

2B Devon Travis (shoulder) was replaced at second base by INF Darwin Barney in the sixth inning of the Jays' 7-5 loss to the Yankees on Monday. He had a shoulder injury last season and, apparently, came out of the second-inning bench-clearing incident Monday with a sore shoulder that hampered his swing at the plate. It is expected that more will be known about the extent of the problem on Tuesday.

RHP Aaron Sanchez will try for his first win in September on Tuesday when he pitches the opener of a three-game series against the Orioles at Rogers Centre. Sanchez has had no decisions and a 5.40 ERA in his three September starts. The Blue Jays are 0-3 in those three starts. He is 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA in four starts against the Orioles this season and is 4-2 with a 4.20 ERA in 12 games, including four starts, against them in his career.

RF Jose Bautista was 1-for-3 with a walk in the Jays' 7-5 loss to the Yankees on Monday, and he has reached base in 33 consecutive games. It is his longest such streak since 2014 when he had a career-best 37-game streak. He has a six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-23 (.391) in that span.

RHP Joaquin Benoit was hobbling on a sore calf after the bench-clearing incident in the second inning of the Jays' 7-5 loss to the Yankees on Monday. He was helped from the field. More should be known about the injury on Tuesday. He has been a key performer from the bullpen late in games, usually the seventh inning.

RHP Jason Grilli allowed four runs in one-third of an inning to blow the save and take the loss in the Jays' 7-5 loss to the Yankees on Monday. He is 2-for-4 in save opportunities. He allowed two home runs Monday and his ERA increased to 3.32 in 44 games since joining Toronto in a trade with Atlanta on May 31.

LHP J.A. Happ allowed two runs (one earned) in 7 1/3 innings Monday to take a no-decision in the Jays' 7-5 loss to the Yankees. In 31 starts this season, he has allowed one or no earned runs 15 times. The game Monday was only the team's third loss in his past 19 starts.

RHP Marco Estrada has allowed one run in his past 14 innings, including one in seven innings in his no-decision start on Sunday.