RHP Brady Dragmire was designated for assignment Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Chris Smith, who had his contract selected from the minors. The 23-year-old was 4-6 with a 4.38 ERA and one save in 45 games with Double-A New Hampshire this season.

INF/OF Andy Burns was called up by the Blue Jays to provide some depth, particularly with 2B Devon Travis listed as day to day with a sore shoulder. It is the third stint with Toronto this season for Burns, who was 0-for-6 with two runs in his previous two stints. In 111 games at Triple-A Buffalo, he batted .230 with a .636 OPS.

RHP Chris Smith had his contract selected from the Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, and he will pitch from the Toronto bullpen. He adds some depth after RHP Joaquin Benoit tore a muscle in his left calf during the bench-clearing incident with the Yankees on Monday. In 47 games between Double-A New Hampshire and Buffalo, he had a 1.94 ERA with 22 walks and 81 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings. He had 39 strikeouts in his final 26 2/3 innings in the minors. The 28-year-old had 15 saves, all at New Hampshire.

2B Devon Travis (sore left shoulder) was not in the lineup Tuesday but said he hopes to be able to return on Wednesday. Travis, who had shoulder surgery last season, hurt shoulder during the bench-clearing incident with the New York Yankees on Monday. He was replaced in the sixth inning by INF Darwin Barney, who also started Tuesday in the 5-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. "I don't even know what happened," Travis said of his injury. "I didn't have any acute pain or anything when I first got out of the scrum, my adrenalin was high. I walked up to my next at-bat and took a swing and it was there so it definitely happened in the middle of that scrum."

RF Jose Bautista was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the 5-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. It ended his streak of reaching base at 33 games. His career best was 37 in 2014.

RHP Joaquin Benoit (torn left calf muscle) injured his leg running in from the bullpen to take part in a bench-clearing incident with the New York Yankees on Monday. Benoit said he will be out two to three weeks, so his season could be over unless the Blue Jays have a long postseason run. It is similar to the injury suffered by LHP Brett Cecil last year in the American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers. In 25 games outings since being acquired from the Seattle Mariners on July 26, Benoit is 2-0 with a 0.38 ERA.

LHP Francisco Liriano, who held the New York Yankees to three hits and no runs in six innings Thursday in the Blue Jays' 9-0 victory, will face the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. Liriano, who was obtained Aug. 1 in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, will be making his fourth straight start after taking a couple of turns in the bullpen. In his past six outings, including four starts, he is 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA. He is 2-4 with a 5.01 ERA in eight career starts against Baltimore.