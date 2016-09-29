RHP Roberto Osuna gave up a two-run homer to pinch hitter OF Hyun Soo Kim in the ninth inning in the 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. It was his fifth blown save in 40 opportunities this season. He has allowed two runs in two of his past three outings and two runs three times in each of his past six appearances. He has two blown saves in his past three outings. "I feel good. I'm not worried at all," Osuna said. "We're going to be fine. We're playing against the best teams in the major leagues in our division and stuff like today it happens sometimes. But I'm not worried at all and I think we're going to be in a good position for the next four games."

RHP Marcus Stroman will be looking for his first win since Aug. 14 Thursday, when he starts the finale of the three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. In seven starts since his last win, he is 0-4 with a 3.32 ERA and the team is 5-2. He held the New York Yankees to one hit, three walks and no runs over seven innings Saturday but did not factor into the decision in the game won on RF Jose Bautista's three-run homer in the eighth. Stroman is 1-1 with a 7.88 ERA in three starts this season against the Orioles. In six career games, including five starts, against Baltimore, he is 2-2 with a 5.29 ERA.

2B Devon Travis (sore left shoulder) was not in the starting lineup for the second game in a row Wednesday. He emerged from the bench-clearing incidents with the New York Yankees on Monday with the sore shoulder. He left that game in the sixth inning. He said on Tuesday that he felt better and hopes to play Wednesday but was not used. He is listed as day to day. INF Ryan Goins started at second base Wednesday. INF Darwin Barney started there Tuesday.

OF Ezequiel Carrera was 2-for-4 Wednesday in the 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles to extend his hit streak to five games. He is batting .500 (9-for-18) in that span. He is in a stretch where he is batting .379 (11-for-29) with a double, two homers and three walks. He had reached base safely in 10 of his past 20 plate appearances.

LHP Brett Cecil threw one scoreless inning of relief in the 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. He extended his scoreless streak to 9 1/3 innings. He has allowed only three earned runs in his past 19 2/3 innings. He will be relied upon more now that RHP Joaquin Benoit (torn left calf muscle) is lost for a least two weeks.