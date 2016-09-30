RHP Roberto Osuna failed to convert his second straight save opportunity in a 3-2 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday. It is the first time in his career that he has blown two save chances in a row. He has a 4.15 ERA in September.

RHP Marcus Stroman became the first Blue Jays pitcher to reach 200 innings this season when he pitched seven-plus innings Thursday in a 4-0 loss to the Orioles. He has pitched 204 innings this season. He has lost a career-high five straight decisions over his past six starts, with Toronto failing to score more than three runs in each of the defeats. Stroman allowed nine hits, two walks and four runs while striking out three on Thursday.

2B Devon Travis (sore left shoulder) returned to the lineup Thursday and was 0-for-2 with a walk in the Jays' 4-0 loss to the Orioles. He injured the shoulder in a second-inning, bench-clearing incident with the Yankees on Monday and came out in the sixth inning when he had trouble swinging the bat. He did not play Tuesday and Wednesday.

RF Jose Bautista was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts as the designated hitter Thursday in the Jays' 4-0 loss to the Orioles. It was only the second time in his past 36 games that he failed to reach base safely.

RHP Jason Grilli is 2-2 with a 9.35 ERA over 8 2/3 innings in September. He has allowed four home runs in the month. Before September, he had a 1.93 ERA with Toronto.

RHP Marco Estrada will be trying to help the Blue Jays return to sole possession the first wild-card spot on Friday when he pitches the opener of a three-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Blue Jays are currently tied with the Orioles. Estrada did not factor in the decision Sunday when he allowed four hits and one run with seven strikeouts over seven innings against the Yankees, a game the Blue Jays won 4-3. He is 1-3 in five starts in September with a 4.39 ERA. In four starts this season against Boston, he is 2-2 with a 3.47 ERA. In nine career games vs. the Red Sox, including seven starts, he is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA. In six career games (four starts) at Fenway Park, he is 3-2 with a 4.76 ERA.