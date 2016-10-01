IF Tim Lopes, who hit .284 at Seattle's Double-A affiliate this season, was sent to Toronto on Friday as the player to be named in an August deal for P Pat Venditte.

3B Josh Donaldson had his 20th multi-hit game of the season and his fourth in the last nine games Friday night. He has gone 11-for-31 in the nine games, with two homers and five RBIs.

2B Devon Travis recorded the 14th three-plus-hit game of his career, his 11th this season, with two doubles and a single in Friday night's loss. He is hitting .325 with 20 doubles, a triple, four homers and 28 RBIs since the All-Star break.

RF Jose Bautista, a free agent at the end of the season, probably wouldn't mind signing with the Red Sox. He hit his 24th Fenway Park home run -- his 41st overall against Boston, to snap a 1-1 tie in a three-run fifth inning. It was his 97th hit of the season, 47 of them for extra bases -- including seven of his last 11.

LHP J.A. Happ hopes to become the first Blue Jays left-hander to win 21 games in a season when he faces the Red Sox in the second game of the weekend series Saturday night. Happ, who has won 27 of his last 33 decisions dating back to late last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, is 2-0 against the Red Sox this season, 5-3 with a 3.74 ERA in his career and 2-1 with a 4.34 at Fenway Park. In two starts against Boston this season, he has allowed three earned runs in 13 innings.

RHP Marco Estrada labored through five innings on Friday, throwing 108 pitches, but left with the lead before his bullpen failed to hold on, thus ending his season at 9-9. He gave up a run in the first inning but that was it. He has worked 19 innings over his last three starts, going 2-0 and allowing two earned runs on nine hits -- and limiting opposing hitters to a .132 batting average. He went 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA in five starts against the Red Sox this season.