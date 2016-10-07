3B Josh Donaldson became the sixth Blue Jays player to record four hits in a postseason game as he went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs and a walk. He also is the fourth Toronto player to have two doubles in a postseason game.

RF Jose Bautista was booed loudly by the Texas crowd in his first game in Arlington since his on-field altercation with Rougned Odor earlier this year. He quieted the fans with his play, though, as he went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and four RBIs. He wanted to focus on the game and not the past. "It feels good to contribute, no matter what game it is, especially in the playoffs," Bautista said. "I wanted to avoid all the questions about the whole ordeal because we're baseball players, not UFC fighters, and we come here to play ballgames."

LF Melvin Upton Jr. ended a 19-game homerless drought in the postseason with his leadoff home run in the fourth inning. Upton had seven home runs in the 2008 playoffs and now has eight for his career.

SS Troy Tulowitzki had his first career postseason triple in the five-run third inning for Toronto. It was also the 10th postseason triple for the Jays and the first since Paul Molitor had one in Game 6 of the 1993 World Series. Tulowitzki's hit drove in three and helped break open the game.

RHP Marco Estrada became just the third pitcher in Toronto postseason history to pitch at least eight innings and allow one run or fewer. His 8 1/3-inning outing was the longest start by a Toronto pitcher in postseason history. Estrada gave up four hits, struck out six and didn't walk a batter. "I feel just overall being able to locate the fastball, throwing first-pitch strikes was big," he said. "I guess I really didn't have to go to my changeup too much. I kind of hung a few, to be honest with you. I was getting a lot of swings and misses on (the changeup)."