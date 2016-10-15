OF Dalton Pompey was added to the Blue Jays' roster for the ALCS. At Triple-A Buffalo this year, Pompey hit .270 with four homers, 28 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. He appeared in eight game with the Blue Jays and was 0-for-2. "We've got a few guys we need to (pinch) run for, so he may end up scoring a big run for us on maybe just a double in the gap or something, with two outs," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

1B Justin Smoak was removed from the Blue Jays' roster for the ALCS. "There really wasn't a whole lot of at-bats (for Smoak), if you look at our lineup. Not a whole lot of pinch-hitting (opportunities), either," manager John Gibbons said. During the regular season, Smoak hit .217 with 14 home runs and 34 RBIs.

INF Ryan Goins has been added to Toronto's roster for the ALCS. In 183 at-bats with the Blue Jays in the regular season, Goins hit .186 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. Manager said Goins was added as insurance behind 2B Devon Travis. Goins got into Friday's game, replacing injured 2B Devon Travis in the fifth inning. Goins struck out in his only at-bat.

2B Devon Travis was removed from the game in the fifth inning with an apparent leg injury suffered while he was covering first base on a bunt attempt. Travis missed Games 3 and 4 of the Division Series vs. Texas with a right knee bruise. "It hurts pretty bad," Travis said. "I felt good going into the game. I covered first on that bunt and jarred my knee a little bit. I felt a super sharp pain in my knee and it felt like it was going to give out a little bit." Travis will have an MRI on Saturday.

RHP Scott Feldman was removed from the Blue Jays' roster for the ALCS. Acquired in a midseason trade with Houston, Feldman made 14 relief appearances with Toronto and was 2-1 with an 8.40 ERA.

RHP Marco Estrada took a tough-luck loss Friday, pitching a six-hit complete game but losing 2-0. Estrada struck out six and walked one. His only mistake was an 0-2 changeup in the sixth inning that SS Francisco Lindor hit for a two-run homer. "I was trying to bounce it, to be honest. I felt like if I could have gotten it down he would have swung and missed, but I yanked it. That's what happens when you make mistakes. Good hitters are going to hit it out. He's a good hitter." Indians manager Terry Francona said, "At some point, someone was going to have to hit a changeup because he has one of the best changeups in the game. You can look for it and still not hit it."