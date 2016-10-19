3B Josh Donaldson was 1-for-3 with his first home run of this postseason in a 5-1 win over Cleveland in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. The Blue Jays avoided being swept in four games. Donaldson also contributed a diving play at third base on a smash by Cleveland DH Carlos Santana in the fifth inning that prevented Cleveland from scoring the tying run. "I feel like I have the capability to help my team win," Donaldson said. "There's a lot of guys in that clubhouse that also have a capability. ... There was no way that I was going to leave this series and not feel like I had an impact on it." Donaldson is batting .438 (14-for-32) with one homer and five RBIs in the postseason this year.

RHP Aaron Sanchez, in his second career postseason start, held the Cleveland Indians to two hits and one run in six innings in a 5-1 win in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. The Blue Jays avoided a four-game sweep. "He's thrown a lot of innings, too," manager John Gibbons said. "He's getting tired. I didn't see that. But you just look at the pop on his fastball. We see it all the time. But some days he is just really jumping. But the key for him is he's still got to hit his spots. Really, in this league it doesn't matter how hard you throw if you still can't pitch a little bit. You're going to have a tough time. I saw some good curveballs early. That's kind of hit or miss with him. But really, backs against the wall, he came through again, but he's really done that so much this year, but never in a game like this."

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion was 2-for-4 with a two-run single in the 5-1 win over the Cleveland Indians as the Blue Jays avoided being swept in the American League Championship Series. Encarnacion is batting .323 (10-for-31) with three home runs and nine RBIs in this year's postseason.

RHP Marco Estrada will try to help the Toronto Blue Jays stave off elimination in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday at Rogers Centre. Estrada pitched the Jays' only complete game this season when he allowed two runs in eight innings in the 2-0 loss in Game 1 at Progressive Field. He allowed six hits, one walk and two runs while striking out six. In his regular-season start against Cleveland this season, he allowed three runs in five innings. "I'm going to go out and do what I've basically done all year and not really think about it as an elimination game," he said. "I'll just think about it just as another game. My job is to try to go nine innings and give up zero runs. So it doesn't matter if it's the last game of the season, the first game, you want to do that every time out."

OF Ezequiel Carrera was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI Tuesday in the 5-1 win over the Cleveland Indians. Basically the extra outfielder, he has hot streaks that earn him more playing time and one of those periods is now. Carrera, who played in both right and left fields on Tuesday, is batting .333 (10-for-30) with one homer and three RBIs in the postseason.