RHP Roberto Osuna was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a back injury by the Toronto Blue Jays. Osuna's DL stint was made retroactive to March 30 with his injury listed as a cervical spasm. The closer's fastball velocity decreased by several mph this spring. Osuna, 22, had 36 saves for the Jays last season with an ERA of 2.68 in 72 appearances.

RHP Jason Grilli is expected to start the season as Toronto's closer while Roberto Osuna is on the disabled list.

OF Melvin Upton Jr. was released by the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Upton, 32, hit .194 with three home runs and seven RBIs during spring training. He has 164 home runs and 586 RBIs in 12 major league seasons with a career batting average of .243. Upton, who was acquired by the Blue Jays last July from the San Diego Padres, hit a combined .238 with 20 homers, 61 RBIs and 27 steals in 149 games. He made 41 outfield starts for Toronto after the trade and hit just .196 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 57 games. The Padres are responsible for all but $1 million of Upton's $16.45 million salary in 2017, according to ESPN.