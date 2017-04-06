RHP Roberto Osuna (neck) is scheduled to come off the disabled list next Tuesday, and manager John Gibbons said the closer continues improving.

2B Devon Travis seems to enjoy hitting at Camden Yards. He drove in the only Toronto run with a bloop single Wednesday. He now has 10 RBIs in 14 career games in Baltimore along with a .277 average in the ballpark.

C Russell Martin got hit on the hand by a foul tip and had it checked out for a few minutes Wednesday. However, Martin bounced back and finished the game. "It got him, just went numb on him. (It was) a stinger, but he's tough," Toronto manager John Gibbons said.

LHP J.A. Happ, coming off of a career-best 20-victory season, gave the Blue Jays seven strong innings in the 3-1 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday. He gave up 22 homers last year, and that proved to be a problem again in this game as he allowed two more. "They're a power lineup, no doubt about it," Happ said. "We knew that going in. I guess a bloop and a blast was enough tonight."