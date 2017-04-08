3B Josh Donaldson is off to a solid start, hitting .375 after going 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-8 loss to the Rays. He leads the team with six hits and 10 total bases, as well as his .474 on-base percentage.

OF Jose Bautista had a single and an RBI on a sacrifice fly, but also struck out with the bases loaded in the sixth. He's now hitting just .133 after four games, with one RBI out of the No. 3 slot in the Jays' talented lineup.

LHP Francisco Liriano lasted only one out Friday, walking four batters and giving up three hits, putting undue strain on Toronto's bullpen. Liriano threw only 13 strikes in 35 pitches, struggling from the start to have any command, this after what had looked to be a promising spring training.

SS Troy Tulowitzki, who was 0-for-13 entering the game, went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, getting a two-run double, a solo home and a bases-loaded walk. Even in a loss, getting Tulowitzki returned to his usual to self at the plate is a big boost after a slow start.